The UCLA men’s basketball team is expected to have one half of its All-Pac-12 defensive team duo back when it opens the NCAA tournament Thursday.

The Bruins, an at-large bid placed in the West Region as the No. 2 seed, will meet Big South automatic qualifier UNC Asheville in a first-round contest at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

When the teams take the floor for the scheduled 7:05 p.m. PT tip-off, UCLA head coach Mick Cronin is “much, much more optimistic” that Pac-12 Freshman of the Year Adem Bona will be available.

“He’s not nearly as sore today as he was (Saturday),” Cronin said in Pauley Pavilion’s media room after the selection show Sunday. “He’s much more pain-free today, so that’s exciting. … It would take a lot to keep him off the floor.”

Bona, who led the team with 1.7 blocks per game, injured his left shoulder Friday while diving for a loose ball early in the second half of UCLA’s win over Oregon in the Pac-12 tournament semifinals.

The injury kept Bona out for the following day’s championship game, which UCLA lost to Arizona for a second consecutive season. The Bruins struggled with the Wildcats’ significant size advantage, particularly in the second half, and fill-ins Kenneth Nwuba and Mac Etienne both fouled out.

Meanwhile, the Bruins will be without Pac-12 defensive player of the year Jaylen Clark.

The 6-foot-5 junior guard, who ranks fifth in the country with 2.6 steals per game, missed the Pac-12 tournament and did not make the trip to Las Vegas after suffering a lower right leg injury early in the second half of the regular-season finale against the Wildcats.

“All I’m going to say is he’s out,” Cronin said when asked if the injury will keep him out for the entire tournament.

Prior to the Pac-12 tournament, Stadium’s Jeff Goodman reported that Clark was out for the season with an Achilles’ injury. Cronin has not specified or commented on the severity of the injury other than to label it a lower leg injury.

In the three games without Clark, UCLA allowed 62 points per game on 39.8% shooting and just 30.6% from the 3-point line. The first half of the Pac-12 tournament opener Thursday against Colorado was the only real adjustment, as the Buffaloes made 14 of 24 attempts — including 7 of 12 3-pointers — before the Bruins settled in defensively.

For the season, the opposition averaged 60.3 points on 40.6% shooting and 31.1% beyond the arc.

Regardless, Cronin said the team has a “no excuses culture” that also serves as a life lesson.

“If you have the toughness and the willingness to put in the work, you can get where you want to go,” Cronin said. "There’s always a way to win a game — no matter if Jaylen Clark’s out, Adem’s out, God-forbid that somebody else is. There’s always a way to win a game. Now, it may not be as easy, your margin for error may not be as great, but there’s still a way to win the game if you’re willing to be tough enough to do it. And these guys are because they want to win, that’s what they’re about.”