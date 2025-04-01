UCLA opts for cloak of mystery as Year 2 under DeShaun Foster gets underway

This time last year, DeShaun Foster was playing catch up after being hired as head coach less than 2 months before UCLA opened spring camp.

Practices were entirely open and the message was to show the public what he was trying to build.

After a 5-7 season and a coaching overhaul that resulted in retaining just two full-time assistants and promoting an analyst from within, the start to spring camp Tuesday was noticeably different.

It’s just hard to say how different after media viewing was cut down to just one full 10-minute period of individual work that made it tough to account for the roster’s full attendance, much less take note of any significant observations.

That’s just how Foster prefers it, particularly as the Bruins get to work learning new offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri’s system.

The difference from last year, Foster said, is former offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy had a well-known West Coast offense that anyone could pull up from his NFL days.

“I got a new offense, so I don’t really need people out there seeing it,” Foster said before practice got underway. “It’s a different situation. You know? People had seen that coordinator last year before. So, this is different.”

The Bruins will have just three open practices to the general public and media — April 5, April 18 (Friday Night Lights at Drake Stadium) and April 26 — before the May 3 spring showcase at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

Sunseri, 36, was a co-offensive coordinator for the first time in his only year at Indiana before accepting the job as sole coordinator in Westwood last December.

Sunseri helped the Hoosiers qualify for the College Football Playoff behind the play of quarterback Kurtis Rourke. Sunseri was also the quarterbacks coach, and he has the same role at UCLA.

Sunseri has not yet been made available to address the media, but Foster said the message to his quarterbacks this spring is to “just play within yourself” while learning the system.

“Don’t try to win the position in one day. You know?” Foster continued. “Let’s put a good body of work together for 15 practices and that’ll show you that you’re ready to go.

“You’re going to have your ups and downs, but let’s be even-keeled. Let’s be a leader every day. Like, a quarterback can’t be on an emotional rollercoaster, so I’m just excited to see how these guys approach the game and how they do daily — with success and when not having success.”

Entering the spring as the presumed favorite to win the starting quarterback job is Appalachian State transfer Joey Aguilar, who threw for 6,760 yards with 56 touchdowns and 24 interceptions over the past two seasons.

Foster said there is a competition this spring, but he conceded that Aguilar is taking the first repetitions as the lone quarterback in the group to even attempt a pass at the collegiate level.

Foster noted Aguilar’s battle-tested experience against the likes of Clemson and North Carolina — both ranked at the time — in the last two years.

“You wanted to get a quarterback that has played, not somebody that you’re kind of guessing and figure it out if he can play at this level,” Foster said. “So, I think he’s played a lot of ball, he’s played some big-time games.”