Judging by the release Wednesday of the Pac-12 men’s basketball media poll, it was tough for many voters to come to a consensus on what exactly to expect from UCLA.

The Bruins, the reigning Pac-12 champions who return just one starter next season, were picked to finish third and received four-first place votes.

Arizona was the runaway league title favorite with 18 first-place votes followed by USC, which also had four votes.

Oregon, Colorado, Arizona State, Utah, Stanford, Washington, Washington State, California and Oregon State, in order, rounded out the poll.

USC had more overall points than UCLA in the poll, 264-249, suggesting that the Bruins were picked in a wide range of spots due to a roster that features eight newcomers, including seven freshmen, and four from overseas.

Leading the way will be sophomore forward/center Adem Bona, a preseason all-conference first-team selection and last year’s Pac-12 freshman of the year.

Bona, who also was on last year’s all-defensive team, is still limited to noncontact drills in practices while recovering from a shoulder injury that forced him to miss two of UCLA’s final three games including the loss to Gonzaga in the Sweet 16 of last season’s NCAA tournament.

The intrigue about the Bruins’ roster starts with 7-foot-3 center Aday Mara, who was a preseason all-conference honorable mention selection.

Other key newcomers include freshmen guards Jan Vide, Ilane Fibleuil, Sebastian Mack and Utah transfer Lazar Stefanovic.

Frontcourt additions include freshmen Berke Buyuktuncel, Brandon Williams and Devin Williams (no relation).

UCLA is replacing last season’s Pac-12 player of the year Jaime Jaquez Jr., league and national defensive player of the year Jaylen Clark, all-conference first-team point guard Tyger Campbell and all-freshman team guard Amari Bailey.

Key returners along with Bona include likely starting point Dylan Andrews and sixth-year senior center Kenneth Nwuba.