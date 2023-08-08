UCLA will have a starting quarterback decided in the week leading up to the Sept. 2 season opener against Coastal Carolina, Bruins head coach Chip Kelly said.

In a media session before Tuesday’s practice, the sixth of fall camp, Kelly said: “They’ll know what the rotation is when we get to game week.”

Preparation for the season opener is scheduled to begin Aug. 27.

Ethan Garbers, the backup the previous two seasons under Dorian Thompson-Robinson, is part of a wide-open battle for the starting job along with five-star freshman Dante Moore, Kent State transfer Collin Schlee and redshirt freshman Justyn Martin.

The sixth-year head coach doesn’t want the eventual starter to look over his shoulder in fear of being pulled, either.

“No, we’ve got to name a starter. Someone’s going to have to take the snap in the first game and we’ll tell everybody who that’s going to be,” Kelly said.

“You need to go play and not worry about it. I don’t, we don’t say, ‘All right, you’re going to start. However, if this, this and this happens, you’re not going to play.’ I don’t think that instills much confidence in whoever wins that starting job. I mean, it’s not like you do that at any other position. ‘All right, you’re going to start at left tackle. However, if you miss two blocks within the first two series, we’re going to pull you.’ I don’t think you’re doing a really good job of instilling confidence in that player.

“So, we don’t talk in terms of that; we talk in terms of guys are trying to get playing time — and that’s what this is all about, not only at the quarterback position but every position we have here.”