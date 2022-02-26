Bruins Pounds Beavers, 94-55
What a difference a game makes. No. 12 UCLA (21-6, 13-5 Pac-12) made their open shots, and the offense was outstanding as the Bruins destroyed hapless Oregon State (3-24, 1-16 Pac-12) in a rout, 94...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news