Lynn, 33, spent the last two years as the safeties coach for the Baltimore Ravens. He also coached with the Houston Texans for three years, had two seasons with the Buffalo Bills, a year with the Los Angeles Chargers and a stint with the New York Jets as a seasonal intern when he broke into the league in 2014.

Lynn was hired by Bruins head coach Chip Kelly in late February, making him the third different defensive coordinator in as many years for the program. He took over for Bill McGovern, who was reassigned as the program’s director of football administration after missing the last five regular-season games with an unspecified illness.

“My first day out here, I think we had a 9-minute period (and) we ran 24 plays,” Lynn said after Thursday’s practice, his first meeting with the local media and the Bruins’ eighth session of spring camp.

Past the halfway point of D’Anton Lynn’s first spring camp as a college coach, the new UCLA defensive coordinator has already seen a significant uptick in the speed of practices compared to his previous stops in the NFL.

Lynn’s knowledge goes well beyond his NFL stops, though, as his father Anthony Lynn spent four seasons as the Chargers head coach and has been a coach in the league since 2000.

Still, though, there is a transition to make from coaching professionals to now handling on-field duties as well as the recruiting component.

“It’s going good,” Lynn said. “We’ll be on the road next month, so that will be my first time on the road. So far, it’s really just been talking to guys on the phone here or there, FaceTimes. Then, we have a lot of guys that come here to watch practice.

“I think you have to be more organized (in college). (Recruiting) is kind of like a second job, almost. You can’t just be all ball, but it’s been going great, so far.”

While the coordinators’ faces have changed, Kelly and the players noted earlier in camp that the concepts have been similar as the installation of the defense comes little by little.

Lynn is still putting his handprints on the scheme, but one area that will be watched closely is how he impacts the Bruins’ pass defense. Last season, the program allowed 273 yards per game, the nation’s 15th-worst average.

Lynn’s previous five years were spent working with secondaries.

“The biggest thing for our (defensive backs) is we want versatility,” Lynn said. “We want guys to be able to do different things.”

Among those who have been moved around this spring are safeties Kenny Churchwell III and Alex Johnson.

Churchwell III, who spent last season in the box as a strong-side linebacker, has now dropped back with the departure of last year’s starters Stephan Blaylock and Mo Osling III. Johnson was put on scholarship last season and filled in at cornerback when Devin Kirkwood was sidelined late in the year.

With Lynn now in charge, Churchwell III noted earlier in the week a difference in the “pre-snap indications.”

“(Lynn) brought more information to it,” he said. “I had basic knowledge. … He can come down and just have a conversation because he coached (safeties).”