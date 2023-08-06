News More News
UCLA QBs strike balance in friendly competition for starting job

UCLA freshman Dante Moore, seen here during spring camp, is looking to become the Bruins’ first Day 1 starter since Josh Rosen in 2015.
UCLA freshman Dante Moore, seen here during spring camp, is looking to become the Bruins' first Day 1 starter since Josh Rosen in 2015.
Tracy McDannald • BruinBlitz
Staff Writer
@Tracy_McDannald

Each of the four quarterbacks vying for the starting job at UCLA will tell or show you how competitive they are, flashing the utmost confidence in their abilities.

After all, that’s what any coach would want in a wide-open battle.

What Ethan Garbers, Dante Moore, Collin Schlee and Justyn Martin won’t do, though, is do or say anything to the detriment of the team.

Garbers, the backup to the program’s all-time passing leader Dorian Thompson-Robinson each of the past two seasons, made it clear Saturday after the Bruins’ fourth practice of fall camp that it has not been difficult to remain supportive of one another while understanding only one will be anointed the starter.

“It's not as hard as you would think,” Garbers said. “I mean, we're all similar in age, we all have the same interests, we all play the same position. We're pretty much just friends out there, helping each other out, and there's no sense of resentment or anything like that. I mean, we all want each other to succeed."

It was the first time UCLA had made any quarterbacks available to the media since early in spring camp. Just like then, it was all of them as a group, one getting his own individual session as the others waited until their turn. The only difference was fifth-year senior Chase Griffin, the expected scout team quarterback, was not part of the group.

