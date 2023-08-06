Each of the four quarterbacks vying for the starting job at UCLA will tell or show you how competitive they are, flashing the utmost confidence in their abilities.

After all, that’s what any coach would want in a wide-open battle.

What Ethan Garbers, Dante Moore, Collin Schlee and Justyn Martin won’t do, though, is do or say anything to the detriment of the team.

Garbers, the backup to the program’s all-time passing leader Dorian Thompson-Robinson each of the past two seasons, made it clear Saturday after the Bruins’ fourth practice of fall camp that it has not been difficult to remain supportive of one another while understanding only one will be anointed the starter.

“It's not as hard as you would think,” Garbers said. “I mean, we're all similar in age, we all have the same interests, we all play the same position. We're pretty much just friends out there, helping each other out, and there's no sense of resentment or anything like that. I mean, we all want each other to succeed."