UCLA Recruiting By the Numbers
Here we are moving toward late July with preseason just around the corner. The Bruins have offered 114 players for the class of 2020. The early signing period is a scant five months away.Believe it...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news