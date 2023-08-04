UCLA has made a splash on the recruiting trail to end the week. Versatile Tyler (Texas) running back Derrick McFall announced his commitment to the Bruins on Friday evening.

The East Texas athlete held nearly 30 scholarship offers prior to calling Los Angeles home. Colorado and Washington were the two other finalists but it was head coach Chip Kelly that played a significant role in the Bruins winning out.

"Everybody knows about Chip Kelly," McFall told Rivals.com regarding his interest in UCLA and playing for a head coach that has an extensive track record of producing top offenses. "They have a great offense. He always runs a great offense."

Playing quarterback on the high school level, McFall has the ball in his hands on every play. He has proven to be a dynamic weapon wherever he lines up. McFall has stuffed the stat sheet during his prep career in the Lone Star State.

He has accounted for nearly 2,000 yards from scrimmage over the past two seasons. Additionally, McFall added 20 touchdowns in that stretch, including nine on the ground as a rusher.

Kelly played a significant role in landing McFall. But UCLA wide receivers coach Jerry Neuheisel also helped lead the charge in pulling the all-around playmaker out of Texas and to the West Coast.

"I talked to coach Kelly every day and we have a great relationship. I have a good relationship with the receivers coach, too."

McFall explained that he will be given the opportunity to play all over the offense at UCLA. He expects to see time in the backfield at running back and out wide catching passes as a receiver.

UCLA is set to join the Big Ten in the evolving conference realignment by the time that he gets to campus. That level of competition, along with a route to seeing the field early, helped McFall make his decision.

"I have the opportunity to play as a freshman," said McFall. "My goal is just to dominate and show people that I'm the number one athlete in the nation."

