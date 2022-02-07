UCLA Reschedules Postponed Games

UCLA RESCHEDULES GAMES AGAINST ARIZONA STATE, WASHINGTON

The UCLA men’s basketball program has rescheduled a pair of contests against Arizona State and Washington later this month, as announced by the Pac-12 Conference office on Monday.

The Bruins’ home game against Arizona State will take place in Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom on Monday, Feb. 21. The game time is 6 p.m. (PT). The contest against the Sun Devils will be nationally televised on FS1.

UCLA’s road game at Washington has been scheduled for Monday, Feb. 28. Game time at Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle is 8 p.m. (PT). The contest at Washington will be nationally televised on ESPN2.

These two previously scheduled matchups were postponed in December due to COVID-19 protocols. UCLA was originally scheduled to play at Washington on Sunday, Dec. 5. The Bruins’ initial matchup against ASU was scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 1.

UCLA (16-4, 8-3 Pac-12) returns to the court on Tuesday at Stanford (14-8, 7-5). Game time at Maples Pavilion is set for 8 p.m. (PT). The Bruins’ game at Stanford will be nationally televised on ESPN2.