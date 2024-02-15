Advertisement
UCLA returns home to face Colorado riding 5-game win streak

Adem Bona and the UCLA men’s basketball team return to Pauley Pavilion, where they will play five of the seven remaining regular-season contests.
Adem Bona and the UCLA men’s basketball team return to Pauley Pavilion, where they will play five of the seven remaining regular-season contests. (D. Ross Cameron | USA Today Sports)
Tracy McDannald • BruinBlitz
Staff Writer
@Tracy_McDannald

UCLA head coach Mick Cronin knows that later into a season it can be tougher to keep a team engaged in practices, with minds often drifting to the next game on the schedule.

“To me, that’s the worst thing you can do,” Cronin said earlier this week.

The Bruins (13-11, 8-5 Pac-12), though, a young team on a five-game winning streak entering Thursday’s contest against Colorado, have only gotten stronger as they look to continue their surging turnaround when they return to Pauley Pavilion. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m.

“I just keep trying to tell these guys every day that the magic potion in life — not just for their career, for everybody — is that a lot of people get up and go through the motions,” Cronin said. “Few people try to get up and try to get stuff done and be productive every day, and that’s the key to success.”

