UCLA runs out of gas, drops Pac-12 title game to Arizona 61-59
Down two starters who doubled as their top defenders, the top-seeded UCLA men's basketball team stood toe to toe with No. 2-seeded Arizona for all 40 minutes of Saturday's Pac-12 Conference tournament championship game.
After both of the Bruins' only two true big men fouled out, head coach Mick Cronin's squad did what they have done all season. When times got tough, UCLA figured out a different path against a significantly bigger Wildcats team that featured a pair of first-team all-conference standouts in the post.
The Bruins fronted, swiped at and battled with Wildcats standouts Azuolas Tubelis and Oumar Ballo, and UCLA found itself with a chance to win in the final seconds. This time, and for just the fifth time all season, it wasn't enough.
After Tubelis split a pair of free throws with 5.8 seconds left, UCLA senior Jaime Jaquez Jr. secured the rebound, dribbled up the floor and found Dylan Andrews open on the wing. The freshman, with Ballo's outstretched right arm flying in his direction, missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer in a 61-59 loss at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
The regular-season champion Bruins (29-5), who had their 12-game winning streak snapped, lost their second consecutive Pac-12 tournament title to the Wildcats (28-6).
The result spoiled another fantastic performance from UCLA freshman Amari Bailey, who tied Tubelis with a game-high 19 points. Point guard Tyger Campbell added 16 and Jaquez Jr. chipped in 13 for the Bruins, who shot just 36.7% and were 9 of 30 in the second half.
UCLA went the final 2:51 without a made field goal.
Down 60-58, Campbell had a chance to tie the game but split a pair of free throws and UCLA was forced to foul Tubelis to set up the final sequence.
The Wildcats took the lead on Courtney Ramey's second-chance, go-ahead 3-pointer with 16.9 seconds to play. It was Ramey's lone made field goal after missing all four of his prior attempts beyond the arc.
Tubelis added 14 rebounds to finish with his 14th double-double of the season. He was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.
Bailey, Campbell and Jaquez Jr. were joined by Ballo, Tubelis and Arizona State’s Desmond Cambridge Jr. on the all-tournament team.
UCLA was without Pac-12 defensive player of the year Jaylen Clark and freshman of the year Adem Bona. Both were on the league's five-man all-defensive team, as well.
While Clark was ruled out prior to the tournament and did not accompany the team on the trip, Bona was officially scratched before tip-off after leaving Friday's semifinal win over Oregon early in the second half with a left shoulder injury.
The Bruins now turn their attention to Sunday's NCAA tournament selection show, with hopes of securing one of the four No. 1 seeds in the 68-team field.
Turning point of the game
The teams opened a combined 2 of 16 from the field before settling into a rhythm through the midway point of the first half.
Trailing be five, the Bruins went on a 9-2 run capped by Jaquez Jr.'s traditional three-point play to take a 31-29 lead with 3:04 left in the half.
Arizona briefly jumped back in front before UCLA took a 34-33 lead into the locker room.
After forcing just four first-half turnovers, the Bruins had the Wildcats cough it up three times inside the first five minutes of the second half. Coupled with Arizona's 1-of-7 start to the half, UCLA bumped the lead to 43-35.
The Wildcats continued to struggle with their shot, missing their first six 3-point attempts of the half, before Kerr Kriisa ended the drought to cut the deficit to 46-40 with 13:54 to play.
UCLA big men Kenneth Nwuba and Mac Etienne were in foul trouble for most of the second half. Etienne fouled out at the 9:35 mark, as a pair of Ballo free throws trimmed the Bruins' lead to 48-47.
Out of a media timeout, Pelle Larsson then made a 3-pointer to give the Wildcats their first lead since it was 33-32 at the 1:02 mark in the opening half. Bailey answered with a layup to tie the game 50-50 with 8:36 left.
Four minutes later, Nwuba fouled out as again Ballo tied the game 56-56 after splitting two free throws.
Bailey responded with a pull-up jump shot to put the Bruins back on top with 2:52 remaining, but that was the last time UCLA would score until Campbell's pivotal trip to the free-throw line in the closing seconds.
Bruins standout on offense
For the second time in three games, Bailey showed he's capable to taking the Bruins to another level on the offensive end of the floor.
The 6-foot-5 guard made 8 of 14 shots, showcasing his athleticism in finishes around the basket against taller defenders.
If anyone got more out of the conference tournament, it was Bailey as he heads into the Big Dance.
Bruins standout on defense
Nwuba and Etienne share this honor.
Nwuba's defense set the tone and helped force the Wildcats into missing their first seven shots of the contest. He held his own while banging bodies with Ballo in the post, while also drawing an early charging call.
Etienne picked up where the senior left off, corralling six of his seven rebounds in the first half. The Bruins had a 20-15 edge on the glass, including 6-2 on the offensive boards, going into the break.
There just wasn't enough depth — or fouls — to go around.
UCLA play of the game
The top highlight for UCLA was actually wiped away in the first half.
Jaquez Jr., swarmed in the post, found a cutting Bailey down the middle of the lane. He rose up and hammered a driving dunk down on Larsson that looked like it would tie the game 23-23 at the 6:11 mark.
Instead, Bailey was called for pushing off. Arizona then went down the next trip and Larsson posterized Nwuba for a four-point swing.
Why UCLA lost
The Bruins were outrebounded 22-12 — 7-3 on the offensive glass — in the second half. The size disparity was just too much to overcome as Nwuba and Etienne racked up fouls.
Arizona also limited UCLA fifth-year senior David Singleton to just three shot attempts and held him scoreless in 34 minutes. Only one of those attempts was from beyond the arc, as the looks were left to Andrews and reserve Will McClendon.
While Andrews made 2 of 4 from long distance, McClendon was missed both of his 3-point looks looks and was 0 of 3 from the field.
UCLA stats
Starting five
PG Tyger Campbell: 16 pts on 5/14 FGs (1/4 3-ptrs), 4 rebs, 2 asst
G Amari Bailey: 19 pts on 8/14 FGs (1/5 3-ptrs), 7 rebs, 1 asst, 1 stl
G David Singleton: 0 pts on 0/3 FGs (0/1 3-ptrs), 1 reb, 1 asst, 1 blk, 2 stls
G/F Jaime Jaquez Jr.: 13 pts on 5/18 FGs (0/3 3-ptrs), 10 rebs, 2 asst, 1 blk, 1 stl
F/C Kenneth Nwuba: 1 pt on 1/2 FTs, 3 rebs, 1 asst
Bench
G Dylan Andrews: 8 pts on 3/7 FGs (2/4 3-ptrs)
F Mac Etienne: 2 pts on 1/1 FGs, 7 rebs, 2 blks
G Will McClendon: 0 pts on 0/3 FGs (0/2 3-ptrs), 1 stl
G/F Abramo Canka: DNP (coach’s decision)
G Russell Stong: DNP (coach’s decision)
F Logan Cremonesi: DNP (coach’s decision)
G Jack Seidler: DNP (coach’s decision)
F/C Adem Bona: DNP (left shoulder)
G Jaylen Clark: DNP (lower right leg, not with team)
F Evan Manjikian: DNP (right arm)