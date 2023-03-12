Down two starters who doubled as their top defenders, the top-seeded UCLA men's basketball team stood toe to toe with No. 2-seeded Arizona for all 40 minutes of Saturday's Pac-12 Conference tournament championship game.

After both of the Bruins' only two true big men fouled out, head coach Mick Cronin's squad did what they have done all season. When times got tough, UCLA figured out a different path against a significantly bigger Wildcats team that featured a pair of first-team all-conference standouts in the post.

The Bruins fronted, swiped at and battled with Wildcats standouts Azuolas Tubelis and Oumar Ballo, and UCLA found itself with a chance to win in the final seconds. This time, and for just the fifth time all season, it wasn't enough.

After Tubelis split a pair of free throws with 5.8 seconds left, UCLA senior Jaime Jaquez Jr. secured the rebound, dribbled up the floor and found Dylan Andrews open on the wing. The freshman, with Ballo's outstretched right arm flying in his direction, missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer in a 61-59 loss at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The regular-season champion Bruins (29-5), who had their 12-game winning streak snapped, lost their second consecutive Pac-12 tournament title to the Wildcats (28-6).

The result spoiled another fantastic performance from UCLA freshman Amari Bailey, who tied Tubelis with a game-high 19 points. Point guard Tyger Campbell added 16 and Jaquez Jr. chipped in 13 for the Bruins, who shot just 36.7% and were 9 of 30 in the second half.

UCLA went the final 2:51 without a made field goal.

Down 60-58, Campbell had a chance to tie the game but split a pair of free throws and UCLA was forced to foul Tubelis to set up the final sequence.

The Wildcats took the lead on Courtney Ramey's second-chance, go-ahead 3-pointer with 16.9 seconds to play. It was Ramey's lone made field goal after missing all four of his prior attempts beyond the arc.

Tubelis added 14 rebounds to finish with his 14th double-double of the season. He was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.

Bailey, Campbell and Jaquez Jr. were joined by Ballo, Tubelis and Arizona State’s Desmond Cambridge Jr. on the all-tournament team.

UCLA was without Pac-12 defensive player of the year Jaylen Clark and freshman of the year Adem Bona. Both were on the league's five-man all-defensive team, as well.

While Clark was ruled out prior to the tournament and did not accompany the team on the trip, Bona was officially scratched before tip-off after leaving Friday's semifinal win over Oregon early in the second half with a left shoulder injury.

The Bruins now turn their attention to Sunday's NCAA tournament selection show, with hopes of securing one of the four No. 1 seeds in the 68-team field.