Late in the first quarter, UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers took a big hit and was slow to get up after completing a 16-yard throw to tight end Hudson Habermehl to open the Bruins’ third offensive series.

Offensive may be the appropriate word to describe the continued lack of pass protection Saturday in a 27-10 loss at Arizona.

Garbers had to be briefly removed from the game, only to return to more beatings to the tune of three sacks before leaving the game for good with an apparent right leg injury early in the fourth quarter. The redshirt junior did not put any weight on the leg as he was assisted off the field.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Dante Moore did not fare any better after being pressured twice — including a fourth-and-19 completion for just 5 yards to running back T.J. Harden in Arizona territory to turn the ball over on downs while trailing 24-10 with 7:52 to play.