UCLA's Ken Norton Jr. and John Lee included on College Football HOF ballot

Former UCLA football players Ken Norton Jr. and John Lee were among the nominees named Monday to the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame ballot.

The duo is among the 80 players and nine coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision and 96 players and 33 coaches from the divisional ranks in a release from the National Football Foundation.

Criteria for nomination includes: a player must have received first-team All-America recognition by a selector recognized by the NCAA and be 10 full seasons removed from his final year.

It is Norton’s third appearance on the ballot and Lee’s second appearance.

Also on the ballot is current UCLA defensive coordinator Bill McGovern, who is being considered for his time as a player at Holy Cross.

"It's an enormous honor to just be on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot considering more than 5.54 million people have played college football and only 1,056 players have been inducted," NFF President/CEO Steve Hatchell said in a release. "The Hall's requirement of being a first-team All-American creates a much smaller pool of about 1,500 individuals who are even eligible. Being in today's elite group means an individual is truly among the greatest to have ever played the game, and we look forward to announcing the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class early next year."

Norton, currently the Bruins’ inside linebackers coach, was a member of four bowl-winning teams from 1984-87. He was the team’s leading tackler in 1986 and 1987 and a finalist for the Butkus Award after posting 125 tackles in 1987.

That same season, the Bruins won a share of the Pac-10 title after tying the school record with 10 wins.

The 1987 first-team All-American finished his career ranked fifth on the school’s all-time list with 339 tackles.

Lee, a place-kicker from 1982-85, is among 24 two-time, first-team All-Americans on the ballot. When his career ended, he was atop the NCAA, Pac-10 and UCLA all-time lists for PATs and field goals.

In 47 games, Lee converted 85 of 100 field goals and 135 of 136 extra-point attempts. In addition to field goals, he holds NCAA records for accuracy (86 percent) and the single-season mark (32 in 1984), and his 22 consecutive made field goals between the 1984 and 1985 seasons remains a school record.

McGovern, a safety from 1982-85, helped Holy Cross to its first-ever NCAA Division I-AA playoff appearance in 1983. He earned first-team All-American honors as a senior after setting the school’s single-season record with 11 interceptions to lead the nation.

McGovern’s 24 career interceptions was tied for the most in Division I-AA history at the time. He also made 225 tackles and 25 pass break-ups.

The 2023 College Football Hall of Fame class will be voted on by more than 12,000 NFF members and current Hall of Famers by June 30 and will be announced in early 2023. The class will be officially inducted during the 65th NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 5, 2023.

The nominees were submitted by current athletic directors, head coaches and sports information directors of the potential candidates’ collegiate institution, as well as the president/executive director of a dues-paying chapter of the NFF.