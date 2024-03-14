With his team leading by five at the half, all UCLA head coach Mick Cronin could think about was the officiating against the Pac-12 defensive player of the year.

Bruins sophomore forward/center Adem Bona, who has struggled with foul trouble all season, picked up a pair of quick first-half fouls in Thursday’s Pac-12 tournament quarterfinal contest against Oregon and his third foul came less than five minutes into the second half.

“It’s ridiculous the way Bona’s treated in our league, completely ridiculous,” Cronin told Pac-12 Network at the break. “It’s been going on all year to him. It would be nice to play him, though, wouldn’t it?”

Bona’s presence was particularly missed on an outlet pass to Oregon center N’Faly Dante for a dunk that UCLA reserve center Kenneth Nwuba fouled him on, putting the Bruins’ season on the brink of ending down 55-47 with 8:01 to play.

After Nwuba fouled out less than two minutes later, Bona and his four fouls returned with 6:01 to play and trailing by the same margin.

Cronin, though, for all the gripes he’s had with his young players, has rarely faulted them for a lack of urgency. It just came too late, and the Bruins’ top player was mostly helpless on the bench for much of the contest.

No. 5 seed UCLA roared back with a furious 9-0 run to make it a contest down the stretch, but Dylan Andrews’ sprint the length of the floor and potential game-tying and season-extending floater at the buzzer misfired as No. 4 seed Oregon held on for a 68-66 win at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

“Coach told me – four seconds left – that I just have four dribbles,” Andrews said.

Added Cronin: “You did a great job. The ball just didn’t go in. Excellent execution by Dylan in that situation.”