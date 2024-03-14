UCLA’s late push falls short as season ends in Pac-12 quarterfinal loss
With his team leading by five at the half, all UCLA head coach Mick Cronin could think about was the officiating against the Pac-12 defensive player of the year.
Bruins sophomore forward/center Adem Bona, who has struggled with foul trouble all season, picked up a pair of quick first-half fouls in Thursday’s Pac-12 tournament quarterfinal contest against Oregon and his third foul came less than five minutes into the second half.
“It’s ridiculous the way Bona’s treated in our league, completely ridiculous,” Cronin told Pac-12 Network at the break. “It’s been going on all year to him. It would be nice to play him, though, wouldn’t it?”
Bona’s presence was particularly missed on an outlet pass to Oregon center N’Faly Dante for a dunk that UCLA reserve center Kenneth Nwuba fouled him on, putting the Bruins’ season on the brink of ending down 55-47 with 8:01 to play.
After Nwuba fouled out less than two minutes later, Bona and his four fouls returned with 6:01 to play and trailing by the same margin.
Cronin, though, for all the gripes he’s had with his young players, has rarely faulted them for a lack of urgency. It just came too late, and the Bruins’ top player was mostly helpless on the bench for much of the contest.
No. 5 seed UCLA roared back with a furious 9-0 run to make it a contest down the stretch, but Dylan Andrews’ sprint the length of the floor and potential game-tying and season-extending floater at the buzzer misfired as No. 4 seed Oregon held on for a 68-66 win at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
“Coach told me – four seconds left – that I just have four dribbles,” Andrews said.
Added Cronin: “You did a great job. The ball just didn’t go in. Excellent execution by Dylan in that situation.”
UCLA (16-17) got a game-high 24 points from Andrews, but its season came to a close after freshman backcourt mate Sebastian Mack had just two of his 16 points after halftime and the team was 10 of 25 from the field in the second half.
Bona had just eight points and four rebounds in 17 minutes.
Oregon (21-11), meanwhile, had five double-digit scorers led by Dante’s 22 points. Ducks guard Jackson Shelstad chipped in 12 and three others had 10 apiece.
The Ducks, who made 14 of 29 shots in the second half, will play top-seeded Arizona in Friday’s semifinals.
“Defensively, we were really bad in the second half,” said Cronin, who refused to comment on the officiating in relation to Bona’s foul trouble after the game.
“Have the heart to write what you saw, that's what I would tell you.
“But the last two times we’ve played Oregon, Adem played 16 minutes and 18 minutes. Tonight, we’re plus-seven with him on the floor. What if he had played 30 minutes? Plus-12, plus-15, easy victory.”
The Bruins will now go into the offseason looking to address a roster that lacked scoring punch and experience, with a handful of international additions that were unable to adjust and carve out consistent roles.
Postgame press conference
Turning point of the game
Bona’s second foul at 13:54 mark of the first half set the tone for the Bruins’ tough afternoon defensively.
Tied 47-47 with 10:35 to play, Oregon went on an 8-0 run capped by Dante’s dunk and traditional three-point as Nwuba fouled him.
UCLA trailed as by as many as 10 after a Shelstad layup with 4:13 remaining before making its final push.
Andrews bookended a 9-0 run and Lazar Stefanovic’s play on both ends helped cut the deficit to 63-62 with 1:44 left.
Shelstad split a pair of free throws to push Oregon’s lead to 68-66 with 4.4 seconds to play, setting the stage for the game’s final sequence.
UCLA standout on offense: Guards Dylan Andrews and Sebastian Mack
After picking up four fouls, taking just one shot and logging 11 minutes in a scoreless performance against Oregon State in the previous round, the freshman came out as his usual attacking self to give the Bruins a boost while Bona and guard Lazar Stefanovic sat on the bench with two early fouls.
Andrews was the catalyst in the second half, pulling the Bruins out of an all-too-familiar tough stretch with his jump shot and some tough layups.
UCLA standout on defense: Guard Lazar Stefanovic
It wasn’t the prettiest game, but the Utah transfer’s instincts helped the Bruins during the late 9-0 stretch.
Stefanovic, after hitting a 3-pointer on the other end, collapsed on a pass to Dante and hit the floor to create a turnover.
His presence helped a team that otherwise desperately needed Bona to contend with Dante’s size.
Why UCLA lost
If anything, there was nothing surprising nor out of character about the Bruins in the season-ending loss compared to most of the other 16 losses.
Bona’s impact was missed throughout the contest. Eleven of Oregon’s 34 rebounds came on the offensive glass, though UCLA lost both margins by just one rebound.
The Bruins had just seven assists on their 22 made baskets, with their best offense for stretches coming from getting to the free-throw line.
Cronin had to go deep into his bench, playing combinations that the Bruins just haven’t used much this season.
Matt Moreno contributed to this report.