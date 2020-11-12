BruinBlitz - UCLA's Smith and Campbell Selected Preseason All-Conference

UCLA’S SMITH, CAMPBELL SELECTED TO PAC-12 PRESEASON ALL-LEAGUE TEAM

The Bruins’ 6-foot-9 guard earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors in 2019-20

SAN FRANCISCO – UCLA senior Chris Smith has been chosen as one of 10 first-team selections to the Pac-12 men’s basketball preseason all-league team.

The Pac-12 lists 10 players as first-team selections and five student-athletes as second-team selections.

Sophomore Tyger Campbell, a 5-foot-11 point guard from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, has been named as a second-team honoree.

Junior forward/center Jalen Hill and sophomore guard/forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. were among the league’s five preseason honorable mention selections (student-athletes who appeared on at least four ballots earned honorable mention status).

Earlier on Thursday morning, the Pac-12 announced that UCLA has been selected as the preseason favorite in the league’s annual preseason media poll (complete release here).

Smith, a 6-foot-9 guard from Chicago, was named a first-team All-Pac-12 selection as a junior last season. In addition, he was named the 2020 Pac-12 Most Improved Player of the Year. He finished the Bruins’ 2019-20 campaign as the team’s leading scorer (13.1 ppg) and was second on the team in rebounds (5.4 rpg). Smith tested the waters with the NBA Draft over the summer but chose to return to Westwood for his senior season.

Smith was one of five seniors selected as a preseason first-team All-Pac-12 pick, joining Stanford’s Oscar da Silva, Oregon’s Chris Duarte, Arizona State’s Remy Martin, and Colorado’s McKinley Wright IV.

Campbell finished his freshman season (2019-20) having averaged 8.3 points and a team-best 5.0 assists per game. He scored in double figures in 13 of 31 contests and led all Pac-12 players in assist-turnover ratio (2.79). In addition, Campbell ranked third in the Pac-12 in assists per game (5.0).

UCLA’s 27-game season will begin at San Diego State on Wednesday, Nov. 25. The team’s complete schedule has not been finalized. Game times and TV designations will be announced at a later date.