Exactly a week ago, UCLA head coach Chip Kelly named redshirt junior Ethan Garbers the starting quarterback ahead of the Bruins’ season-opening win over Coastal Carolina.

Now, with a road contest Saturday at San Diego State on deck, Kelly remains undecided on whether Garbers or freshman Dante Moore will take the first snap against the Aztecs.

Kelly said before Monday’s practice that any conversations about the depth chart and rotation will come at the end of the week. He also will have to decide on how to deploy Kent State transfer Collin Schlee, who was expected to play in the opener but didn’t as the Bruins adjusted to the new game clock rule and Kelly struggled to fit him into the flow of the game.

The media’s final press conference of the week with Kelly will be before Wednesday’s practice, so it remains unclear if there will be a similar formal announcement.

“We always do (the rotation) at the end of the week because you don’t know what goes on during the week,” Kelly said. “So for us to have a conversation on a Sunday of, ‘Hey, what’s the rotation going to be on Saturday’ means nothing because something can occur between now and Saturday.”