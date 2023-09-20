There will be plenty of focus, and rightfully so, on how No. 22-ranked UCLA and freshman quarterback Dante Moore look in Saturday’s Pac-12 opener at No. 11 Utah.

Well, one way to ease him into his first conference road environment, a rowdy one at that at Rice-Eccles Stadium, could come in the form of using the stable of Bruins running backs led by sophomore T.J. Harden and Ball State transfer Carson Steele.

It will be a test in its own right, as the Utes own the nation’s 10th-best run defense at 65 yards allowed per game. To counter, the Bruins average 270.3 yards to rank third in the country and five different ball carriers found the end zone last week against North Carolina Central.

Still, UCLA head coach Chip Kelly said before Wednesday’s practice that he has no “preconceived notions going in” nor a target number of yards for his running backs to reach.