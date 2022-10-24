UCLA veterans Tyger Campbell and Jaime Jaquez Jr. were named to the preseason All-Pac-12 first team, which includes 10 players, the conference announced Monday.

Campbell, who has started 96 games for the Bruins while averaging 10.2 points and 4.9 rebounds per game, enters his redshirt senior season No. 10 on UCLA’s career assists list (469).

Jaquez, a senior forward who has made 89 starts and played in 97 games for UCLA, averaged a career-high 13.9 points per game last season along with 5.5 rebounds per game.

UCLA freshman guard Amari Bailey and junior guard Jaylen Clark were named preseason honorable mentions. Bailey is a five-star prospect who was ranked the No. 13 overall recruit nationally. Clark averaged 6.7 points and 3.8 rebounds per game while mostly coming off the bench last season.

Pac-12 Men's Basketball Media Day is Wednesday in San Francisco.