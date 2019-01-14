UCLA's Winning Streak Ends In Corvallis
UCLA (10-7, 3-1 Pac 12) saw their three-game winning streak vanish against Oregon State (11-6, 3-0 Pac 12), 79-66. The Bruins never looked comfortable on the offensive end and shot a miserable 38.1...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news