UCLA sixth-year safety Kenny Churchwell has seen plenty during his days in Westwood.

As a member of the 2018 recruiting class, the Arizona native was among head coach Chip Kelly’s first group of commitments and eventual signings when he took over the program following the firing of Jim Mora Jr.

Churchwell III endured the Bruins’ rocky first three losing seasons under Kelly, the improvement in Year 4 and 5 while the defense continued to lag behind and the turnaround from the unit in a 2023 season marred by losses in three of the last four regular-season games after a 6-2 start to the campaign.

In his second season as a starter, the 6-foot-2, 205-pounder earned All-Pac-12 honorable mention recognition after recording 43 tackles to finish fifth on the team along with two pass break-ups, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

As he counts down his last collegiate playing days in the final week of practices leading up to Saturday’s LA Bowl against Boise State at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Churchwell III said after Tuesday’s practice that he’s “trying to hold it in right now” while reflecting on the relationships and bonds formed along the way.

“I was just looking around, just like at this beautiful facility and just blessed to be here since 2018 and to be a part of the Bruin Nation. I just love it here,” he said. “Just looking around, whew, it’s been my last day of — what is it, Tuesday? My last Tuesday practice. Yeah, counting the days. So, the last day I’m probably gonna tear up.”

There is still one final box to check that’s been missing in his UCLA career: a bowl victory.

The Bruins had to back out of the 2021 Holiday Bowl against North Carolina State at the last minute due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Last season, UCLA lost a 37-35 heartbreaker to Pittsburgh in the final seconds of the Sun Bowl.

“We want to (send) the seniors out, me out, with a bang,” Churchwell III said. “Every day I step on the field I want to win.”

So, one final twist in the latest coaching staff shuffle and players exiting via the transfer portal are just part of the business of college football in his eyes. In the secondary alone, safeties Kamari Ramsey and William Nimmo Jr. and cornerback John Humphrey — all starters or part of the two-deep depth chart — are no longer with the program.