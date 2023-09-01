UCLA, picked to finish sixth in the Pac-12 Conference preseason media poll, has the fortune of playing one of the easier league schedules by avoiding Oregon and Washington this season.

On the flip side, there are tough road contests at Utah, Oregon State and USC, in addition to the Week 2 trip to San Diego State.

So, how many games will the Bruins win this season? Bruin Blitz sees a nine-win team with upside — but it all depends on the all-important quarterback situation that will play out into the early weeks of the season.

Here’s a game-by-game prediction: