The UCLA football team is adjusting to a number of different changes this offseason.

The Bruins, who are preparing for their sixth season under the direction of head coach Chip Kelly, will look to a number of leaders in 2023.

Fifth-year senior center Duke Clemens, one of two returning starters on the offensive line, is leading a group that recently looked to departed guards Atonio Mafi and Jon Gaines II.

“Just kind of being like another coach in the O-line room,” Clemens said.

“I think it’s on us older guys to kind of bring in the newer guys, to get them caught up to speed.”

On defense, UCLA is still a work-in-progress in that department in the secondary after starting safeties Stephan Blaylock and Mo Osling III exhausted their eligibility in 2022.

With a year in the program since transferring from Hawaii before last spring, middle linebacker Darius Muasau is looking to take another step in “being a better leader.”

“Something coach (Ken Norton Jr.) tells us is to just always be in command of our information,” Muasau said. “Being inside linebackers, you’re pretty much the quarterback of the defense.”

But no position in football is more synonymous with the word leader than the actual quarterback.