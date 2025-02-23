Premium content
Published Feb 23, 2025
UCLA set to host Ohio State, honor life of late Bill Walton
Tracy McDannald  •  BruinBlitz
Staff Writer
Here the UCLA men’s basketball team sits, again.

For the second time in the last seven weeks, the Bruins (19-8, 10-6 Big Ten) find themselves in a position to respond to head coach Mick Cronin’s public cry for more toughness following last Tuesday’s 64-61 home loss to Minnesota.

The previous instance was in the second game of a four-game losing streak after a 19-point home loss to Michigan on Jan. 7. UCLA bounced back to win seven consecutive games and eight of nine before the latest stumble included blowing an early 17-point lead.

Now, though, the team has just four regular-season games remaining and faces the same questions entering Sunday afternoon’s contest against visiting Ohio State (15-12, 7-9 Big Ten), which has lost its last two games including a 21-point home loss to Northwestern three days ago.

Tip-off at Pauley Pavilion is scheduled for 12:45 p.m. and will air on CBS.

