UCLA set to host Ohio State, honor life of late Bill Walton

Here the UCLA men’s basketball team sits, again.

For the second time in the last seven weeks, the Bruins (19-8, 10-6 Big Ten) find themselves in a position to respond to head coach Mick Cronin’s public cry for more toughness following last Tuesday’s 64-61 home loss to Minnesota.

The previous instance was in the second game of a four-game losing streak after a 19-point home loss to Michigan on Jan. 7. UCLA bounced back to win seven consecutive games and eight of nine before the latest stumble included blowing an early 17-point lead.

Now, though, the team has just four regular-season games remaining and faces the same questions entering Sunday afternoon’s contest against visiting Ohio State (15-12, 7-9 Big Ten), which has lost its last two games including a 21-point home loss to Northwestern three days ago.

Tip-off at Pauley Pavilion is scheduled for 12:45 p.m. and will air on CBS.