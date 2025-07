When the group of 2028 and 2029 campers took the practice field last week at the Wasserman Football Center, linebacker Allen Kennett V looked more physically mature than most of his peers.

The Anaheim (Calif.) Servite recruit nicknamed “Cinco” quickly caught the attention of UCLA inside linebackers coach Scott White.

“He asked me to come out here, told me to come here and compete,” Kennett told Bruin Blitz last Tuesday about the invite from White.