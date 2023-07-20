LAS VEGAS — With a slew of impact transfers but the departure of its top offensive weapons from last season, the UCLA football team offers plenty of intrigue but a bit of mystery heading into the 2023 season.

The Bruins, who have yet to name a starting quarterback in a Pac-12 Conference littered with top talent at the position, received a middle-of-the-pack projection from the media when the league released the results of its preseason poll Thursday ahead of Pac-12 Media Day.

UCLA was picked to finish sixth and USC topped the poll, as each enters its final season as part of the Pac-12. Both programs will join the Big Ten in August 2024.

The Trojans, who received 25 of 36 first-place votes, were followed by Washington (four), Utah (six), Oregon (one) and Oregon State to round out the top five.

Finishing below UCLA in the poll were Washington State, Arizona, California, Arizona State, Colorado and Stanford.

The last six preseason media picks have appeared in the Pac-12 championship game, with four of them winning the league title.

Last season, the Bruins were picked to finish fourth and ended the year in a tie for fifth.