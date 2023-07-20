UCLA slotted 6th in Pac-12 preseason media poll
LAS VEGAS — With a slew of impact transfers but the departure of its top offensive weapons from last season, the UCLA football team offers plenty of intrigue but a bit of mystery heading into the 2023 season.
The Bruins, who have yet to name a starting quarterback in a Pac-12 Conference littered with top talent at the position, received a middle-of-the-pack projection from the media when the league released the results of its preseason poll Thursday ahead of Pac-12 Media Day.
UCLA was picked to finish sixth and USC topped the poll, as each enters its final season as part of the Pac-12. Both programs will join the Big Ten in August 2024.
The Trojans, who received 25 of 36 first-place votes, were followed by Washington (four), Utah (six), Oregon (one) and Oregon State to round out the top five.
Finishing below UCLA in the poll were Washington State, Arizona, California, Arizona State, Colorado and Stanford.
The last six preseason media picks have appeared in the Pac-12 championship game, with four of them winning the league title.
Last season, the Bruins were picked to finish fourth and ended the year in a tie for fifth.
The Bruins are still waiting to name a quarterback to succeed Dorian Thompson-Robinson, the program’s all-time passing leader, and the position battle will continue when the team opens fall camp next month. The wide-open competition features rising redshirt junior Ethan Garbers, last year’s backup, and five-star freshman Dante Moore.
Moore, who enrolled early in December and was with the team for spring camp, was ranked the fourth-best player overall in the 2023 recruiting class by Rivals.
UCLA must also make up for the loss of All-American running back Zach Charbonnet, who was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the second round of the NFL draft this spring. The Bruins have a bit more certainty there, with rising sophomore TJ Harden and Ball State transfer Carson Steele expected to offer a 1-2 punch.
Steele was named a preseason all-conference second-team selection by the media earlier in the week, while Harden had a strong finish to his freshman season.
Also among the team’s biggest additions via the transfer portal were receivers J.Michael Sturdivant (Cal) and Kyle Ford (USC), left guard Spencer Holstege (Purdue) and left tackle Khadere Kounta (Old Dominion).
UCLA’s defense will be under the direction of first-year defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn, who was most recently the safeties coach for the Baltimore Ravens.
Lynn, 33, whose entire coaching has been spent as an assistant in the NFL, is UCLA’s third defensive coordinator in as many seasons. He replaces Bill McGovern, who was reassigned to an administrative role after health issues interrupted his regular season and later died from cancer at the age of 60 in late May.
Lynn inherits a defense that allowed 403.3 yards per game last season, ranked 86th in the country, and has struggled to be anything more than a middling defense — at best — in head coach Chip Kelly’s first five seasons at the helm.
The Bruins will feature one of the nation’s top returning pass rushers, however, in preseason all-conference first-team selection Laiatu Latu. The edge rusher’s 10.5 sacks last season ranked second in the Pac-12 and earned him Comeback Player of the Year honors in his first season with the program.
Latu was previously deemed medically retired with a neck injury suffered while at Washington. He transferred to UCLA last spring and resumed his career after being sidelined for 17 months.
The Bruins’ defense also features fellow All-Pac-12 preseason first-team selection Darius Muasau at linebacker.
Joining him next season will be Cal transfer linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo, who equaled Muasau’s 91 tackles last season — including a career-high 17 against UCLA in the regular-season finale.
The secondary was among the Bruins’ biggest weaknesses last season and leaders Stephan Blaylock and Mo Osling III have since exhausted their eligibility. Coming in to help fill the void at safety is Bowling Green transfer Jordan Anderson, who made 34 starts over the previous four seasons.
The Bruins will open the season Sept. 2 against Coastal Carolina at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.