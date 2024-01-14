UCLA spreads the wealth, stops four-game losing streak
UCLA men's basketball head coach Mick Cronin wanted to see two things out of forward/center Adem Bona following an embarrassing 46-point loss at Utah three days ago: better rebounding and a jump in his scoring production.
Well, the sophomore came through on one out of two Sunday and scored a team-high 22 points to help the Bruins stop a four-game losing streak in a 73-61 win over Washington at Pauley Pavilion.
The Bruins (7-10, 2-4 Pac-12), who also snapped a four-game home losing streak dating back to Dec. 19, got out of a month-long offensive funk by recording assists on 20 their 25 made baskets. Point guard Dylan Andrews had a career-high eight assists.
UCLA shot 50% or better from the field for the first time since making 30 of 54 shots in a Nov. 15 win over Long Island.
That game also marked the last time Bona scored at least 20 points in a contest.
Lazar Stefanovic added 15 points and Sebastian Mack chipped in 10 to round out UCLA’s double-digit scorers.
The Huskies (10-7, 2-4 Pac-12) owned just a 31-29 advantage on the boards despite Bona grabbing just one rebound.
Washington shot 48.1% (13 of 27) in the second half but allowed UCLA to make 13 of 23 shots after halftime. The Bruins also made 6 of 14 3-pointers for the game.
Huskies guard Sahvir Wheeler had a game-high 27 points on 10-of-16 shooting.
Media sessions
Turning point of the game
UCLA continued its offensive struggles out of the gates, shooting 1 of 5 with four turnovers and trailing 7-3 early.
A Berke Buyuktuncel 3-pointer then sparked a string of seven consecutive quick points in a little more than a minute to put the Bruins in front 10-7 with 11:59 left in the half.
Out of the break in action, UCLA then bumped the run to 11-0 on a Bona dunk and an Ilane Fibleuil steal and transition layup to force a quick Washington timeout.
The Huskies, meanwhile, were mired in a 1-of-7 shooting stretch as the Bruins took a double-digit lead. An Andrews steal and coast-to-coast layup extended UCLA's lead to 26-13 at the 3:46 mark.
The Bruins took a 30-22 lead into the locker room and continued to apply pressure on the Huskies’ defense throughout the second half.
UCLA standout on offense: Forward/center Adem Bona
Bona led the team in shot attempts for the first time in five games, which also was the Bruins’ only other conference win at Oregon State this season.
The 6-foot-10 Bona was assertive in the paint, calling for the ball and flushing a handful of dunks. He finished 10 of 13 from the field.
UCLA standout on defense: Lazar Stefanovic
In addition to his two steals and a block, Stefanovic helped limit Washington leading scorer Keion Brooks Jr. to 12 points on 3-of-9 shooting.
He came in averaging 20.6 points per game.
UCLA play of the game
Stefanovic’s second-half block against Washington’s Paul Mulcahy was of the two-handed variety, pinning the ball against the backboard.
Why UCLA won
The Bruins were able to distribute the ball around while featuring Bona, getting a number of other baskets in transition. Eight of the 10 players who got in the game recorded at least one assist.
UCLA owned a 26-11 edge in points of turnovers, forcing 19 miscues and allowing the Bruins to not play exclusively in the halfcourt.