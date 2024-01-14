UCLA men's basketball head coach Mick Cronin wanted to see two things out of forward/center Adem Bona following an embarrassing 46-point loss at Utah three days ago: better rebounding and a jump in his scoring production.

Well, the sophomore came through on one out of two Sunday and scored a team-high 22 points to help the Bruins stop a four-game losing streak in a 73-61 win over Washington at Pauley Pavilion.

The Bruins (7-10, 2-4 Pac-12), who also snapped a four-game home losing streak dating back to Dec. 19, got out of a month-long offensive funk by recording assists on 20 their 25 made baskets. Point guard Dylan Andrews had a career-high eight assists.

UCLA shot 50% or better from the field for the first time since making 30 of 54 shots in a Nov. 15 win over Long Island.

That game also marked the last time Bona scored at least 20 points in a contest.

Lazar Stefanovic added 15 points and Sebastian Mack chipped in 10 to round out UCLA’s double-digit scorers.

The Huskies (10-7, 2-4 Pac-12) owned just a 31-29 advantage on the boards despite Bona grabbing just one rebound.

Washington shot 48.1% (13 of 27) in the second half but allowed UCLA to make 13 of 23 shots after halftime. The Bruins also made 6 of 14 3-pointers for the game.

Huskies guard Sahvir Wheeler had a game-high 27 points on 10-of-16 shooting.