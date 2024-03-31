If UCLA is going to take a step forward on offense in 2024, then it has to start up front.

Aside from the constant questions about the quarterback situation from week to week, the Bruins’ offensive line last season was at the center of the team’s struggles.

In particular, it was the pass protection that was the second-worst in the Pac-12 ahead of only Colorado and ranked 12th-worst nationally with 42 sacks allowed.

While four of the Bruins’ five starters return — whether that’s a good or bad sign depends on which angle to look at it from — it’s the lone departure in that group that will make the spring that much more crucial.