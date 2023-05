Over the first two weeks of camp, it looked like the Bruins had a four-man competition as redshirt freshman Justyn Martin got off to a strong start and Kent State transfer Collin Schlee showcased the strongest arm to stay in the mix.

Neither, however, could keep pace with redshirt junior Ethan Garbers and 17-year-old freshman Dante Moore.

Garbers, the backup to Dorian Thompson-Robinson each of the last two seasons, had arguably the most consistent camp with fewer repetitive mistakes thanks to his clear command of head coach Chip Kelly’s offense.