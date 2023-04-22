One of the more significant adjustments wide receiver Kyle Ford has had to make since transferring from USC to UCLA over the winter has nothing to do with what happens on the football field.

It’s his wardrobe that needed an update, trading in the USC cardinal and gold for the UCLA sky blue and sun gold.

“I think I’m good now,” Ford said Saturday after the Bruins wrapped up their ninth practice and closed the third week of spring camp. “I’m not going to lie. The first three weeks of winter training I was like, it’s a little different. I haven’t worn blue a lot. I kind of had to re-do my closet a little bit. But it’s been good. I like the blue, I like the way it looks.”

On the practice field, though, both Ford and California transfer receiver J.Michael Sturdivant have needed very little time to show just how big their additions to the Bruins’ offense could be in 2023.

The duo has been moved around with a few different personnel, with UCLA still far from deciding on a starting quarterback. So, sometimes Ford and Sturdivant will be lined up on opposite ends, in other repetitions they be split up, all while catching passes from quarterbacks Ethan Garbers, Dante Moore, Collin Schlee, Justyn Martin and Chase Griffin.

“I’ve got confidence in every (quarterback) in that room,” Sturdivant said. “Everyone in that room has the confidence and the ability to go out and help us win games and lead us to where we’re trying to go this season. So, I’ll trust coach (Chip Kelly) and his decision once it’s all said and done. I’ve got the utmost confidence in whoever is our starting quarterback.”

The same can be said whenever any of the quarterbacks throw in Ford or Sturdivant’s direction. The Bruins have yet to post the official roster with the players’ height and weight, but both were that at 6-foot-3 at their respective programs last season. Ford weighed 220 pounds during his redshirt season in 2022, while Sturdivant checked in at 205 pounds as a redshirt freshman.

That size has been a boon already, with each player showcasing the ability to be a physical presence.

Sturdivant’s speed, however, sets him apart as well as his knack for creating significant space between himself and opposing UCLA defensive backs before the ball arrives.

“I just like to play fast,” Sturdivant said. “I know if you win at the line of scrimmage, you win the route, and I think that being able to play fast puts a lot of fear in the defense. Once you have the defender second-guessing himself, it’s a lot easier to play fast and I get to make the moves. So, I’m not reacting to what he’s doing, I’m making him react to what I’m doing.”

Fast is the name of the game in Kelly’s spread offense and now the Bruins have a wealth of depth in addition to returners Kam Brown, Logan Loya, Titus Mokiao-Atimalala and a host of others. Instead of fretting over replacing top receiver Jake Bobo and speed threat Kazmeir Allen, the Bruins now have Sturdivant’s 65 catches for 755 yards and seven touchdowns to plug into the system.

The numbers earned Sturdivant first-team freshman All-American honors while leading all freshmen in receptions and ranking second in yards receiving and touchdowns.

Ford battled multiple knee injuries early in his career dating back to high school, missing all of the 2020 season and three games in 2021 with a knee sprain. Ford made 20 catches for 365 yards and two touchdowns as the Trojans’ fifth-leading receiver last season. He appeared in 12 of 14 games while playing alongside Heisman Trophy winner and USC quarterback Caleb Williams.

Aside from being rivals, the programs have their differences in how practices and preparation are handled. For instance, the Bruins practice early in the morning while the Trojans get on the field later in the day.

So, how do they compare and what sold Ford?

“I saw the way that they used a couple guys on this team last year,” he said. “They put up a lot of points, including where I was at last year. It was a tough game and watching that firsthand, obviously, it was intriguing the way they put it up and throw the ball around a lot. They’ve had some success with a lot of good receivers here in the past couple years. It doesn’t hurt to have coach Kelly as your coach.

“Both programs (UCLA and USC), they both have their different ways of running it. They both run it good in their own ways. Right here, we’re really focused on a recovery standpoint. I think that’s really good for our bodies, and stuff. I love the way we run it here.”