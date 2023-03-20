The countdown is on to UCLA spring football camp, which opens April 4 for the first of 15 practices.

Over the next two weeks, Bruin Blitz will get you ready with position previews. There’s no more intriguing place to start than at quarterback, with four intriguing names for various reasons.

After five years of Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who capped his career by becoming the program’s all-time passing leader, the Bruins will have a new signal-caller and true quarterback competition this offseason.

The most enticing option on the roster is five-star freshman Dante Moore, who flipped from Oregon before the December signing period and enrolled early.

Adam Gorney, the national recruiting director for Rivals, considers Moore the Pac-12 Conference’s biggest signing in the 2023 class.