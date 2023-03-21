Much like UCLA’s quarterback position battle will draw the bulk of the focus in spring camp, plenty of the attention on defense will be on the Bruins’ defensive backs.

Last season, UCLA allowed 403.3 yards per game, including an average of 273 yards against the pass. The total defense was ranked 86th of 130 FBS teams and the pass defense checked in at 116th nationally.

In the Pac-12 Conference, the Bruins ranked sixth and 11th in those areas, respectively.

Opponents threw the ball 42 more times than they ran it — 486 pass attempts to 444 rushing attempts — over the 13 games. It was the 12th-most pass attempts defended in the nation and resulted in 25 passing touchdowns allowed.

Only Colorado (31) and Washington (26) allowed more passing touchdowns in the Pac-12, while UCLA was tied with Arizona and USC.

Part of that can be attributed to playing in a league loaded with quarterback talent, including the likes of Caleb Williams (USC), Bo Nix (Oregon), Michael Penix Jr. (Washington), Cam Rising (Utah) and Jayden de Laura (Arizona) as part of last season’s schedule. All were ranked inside the top 35 individual passing totals last season.

That will all be on new defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn to fix after taking over for Bill McGovern, who was reassigned as the program’s director of football administration after one season partly due to unspecified health issues.