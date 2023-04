Things initially looked bleak at wide receiver for UCLA when Kazmeir Allen announced in December he was entering the NFL draft.

Coupled with Jake Bobo’s exhausted eligibility and the wide-open quarterback race, the passing game looked more like a mystery than a certainty.

Exactly three weeks later, the Bruins received a huge pickup in California transfer J.Michael Sturdivant, who made 65 catches for 755 yards and seven touchdowns as a redshirt freshman in 2022. Instead of a plug-and-play option near the end of his career, UCLA solidified its most likely go-to target for the next several years just as five-star quarterback Dante Moore embarks on his first spring camp when it begins April 4.