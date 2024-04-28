PASADENA — UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster, after finishing Saturday’s spring football showcase, his press conference and an autograph session, was a tough man to pull back to the locker room at the Rose Bowl.

As Foster was making his way through the tunnel, with chief of staff Bryce McDonald alongside on his right, he made a U-turn to chat up a few waiting fans along the barricade and take a quick photo.

Bruins defensive tackle Jay Toia had a similar encounter, as he apologized for arriving later than expected for his press conference because the autograph session took a bit longer than anticipated.

Welcome to DeShaun Foster’s UCLA football program, where fan engagement is a priority.

In other words, it was another reminder of what the previous six seasons under former head coach Chip Kelly lacked.

Foster and the program showed that the team’s “do more” mindset goes beyond football, doing things like endearing himself to supporters with the return of the Bruin Walk as the players and coaches got off the bus and walked to the stadium entrance as fans lined up to cheer them on 2 1/2 hours before the start of the practice.

“It was just amazing to kind of bring that atmosphere here to the Rose Bowl for a spring game and get it back to what we used to do,” Foster said. “We came out and did the Bruin Walk, it was awesome. The players loved it, the parents and fans were out there, so I’m really excited about what’s going on with the program right now. Hopefully we can just keep this going and it will go all the way into the season.

“You know, these kids, they like this type of stuff and it was just funny because I explained the history to them when we went back and did the Bruin Walk this morning and they were all cheering and excited and I had no idea that they would do that. So, they’re excited to embrace the Bruin history that we have and we kind of got away from and I’m just glad that we’re doing that.”