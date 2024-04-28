UCLA Spring Showcase: DeShaun Foster’s vision engages fans, past traditions
PASADENA — UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster, after finishing Saturday’s spring football showcase, his press conference and an autograph session, was a tough man to pull back to the locker room at the Rose Bowl.
As Foster was making his way through the tunnel, with chief of staff Bryce McDonald alongside on his right, he made a U-turn to chat up a few waiting fans along the barricade and take a quick photo.
Bruins defensive tackle Jay Toia had a similar encounter, as he apologized for arriving later than expected for his press conference because the autograph session took a bit longer than anticipated.
Welcome to DeShaun Foster’s UCLA football program, where fan engagement is a priority.
In other words, it was another reminder of what the previous six seasons under former head coach Chip Kelly lacked.
Foster and the program showed that the team’s “do more” mindset goes beyond football, doing things like endearing himself to supporters with the return of the Bruin Walk as the players and coaches got off the bus and walked to the stadium entrance as fans lined up to cheer them on 2 1/2 hours before the start of the practice.
“It was just amazing to kind of bring that atmosphere here to the Rose Bowl for a spring game and get it back to what we used to do,” Foster said. “We came out and did the Bruin Walk, it was awesome. The players loved it, the parents and fans were out there, so I’m really excited about what’s going on with the program right now. Hopefully we can just keep this going and it will go all the way into the season.
“You know, these kids, they like this type of stuff and it was just funny because I explained the history to them when we went back and did the Bruin Walk this morning and they were all cheering and excited and I had no idea that they would do that. So, they’re excited to embrace the Bruin history that we have and we kind of got away from and I’m just glad that we’re doing that.”
UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers said he was appreciative of Foster’s “thoughtful” idea to give the players that change in routine before entering the Rose Bowl.
"Usually in the past we've just pulled up right in front of the stadium and not really had to have an interaction time with our families or with our fans,” Garbers said. “So, one of the things that coach Foster said was that he made sure it was very important that we got to see our families and spend time with them before the games. That resonated with everybody on the team, you know, just to be with the ones that we love and are so close with, to see them before we go to battle. It's really special.”
Foster and the team paid the support forward to the UCLA men’s soccer team, too. Before walking into the locker room, Foster and several players walked out of through the tunnel and stood at the end of the field as the Bruins hosted the Liga Premier under-23 Select Team.
After the showcase, a UCLA spokesperson said the official attendance was 11,703 fans who watched the offense top the defense 43-31 in a unique scoring system during situational team periods.
Toia said it was “like L.A. is Bruin fans, again.”
“I haven't seen this many fans — well, like, obviously during games, but like practices and even the spring game, which was a showcase.
“Coach Fost brings this new type of energy. Everyone’s excited.”
Foster delivered on a vision that he hoped would be an extension of the previous week’s Friday Night Lights practice that was well received.
The fan zone just inside the main entrance featured an assortment of games, as well as merchandise and even a Big Ten Network booth that had Big Ten-branded UCLA hats for fans who came up.
The play on the field featured enough variety to keep the onlookers invested as they watched offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy’s West Coast offense at work in both 1-on-1 and team periods.
Fans cheered when cornerback Devin Kirkwood appeared to secure an interception, only to groan when the ball fell out of his hands early in the first 11-on-11 period. They cheered some more through the end when running back T.J. Harden pulled in a touchdown throw from Garbers and outside linebacker Jalen Woods closed the day with a blocked field goal attempt by kicker Blake Glessner.
The sidelines were filled with not only several recruits, but familiar faces back to support Foster’s grade-A effort in making Westwood a destination.
Among those back included new Indianapolis Colts rookie edge rusher Laiatu Latu, who was just two days removed from becoming the 15th overall selection at the NFL draft that Foster attended with him in Detroit.
Other notable guests included former UCLA men’s basketball player and current Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine, former star running back and Seattle Seahawks player Zach Charbonnet and several more former players who took part in a joint autograph session with the current team.
“Like I told my players when we broke,” Foster said, “when I got the head coach job, I probably got 12 pictures from people from spring games. So I just told them this is history, you’re going to go out there, you’re going to sign autographs and later on in life someone’s going to send you this picture, so it’s an experience for you and them, so go out there and sign autographs. Be excited and be happy because you want these people to support you and I’m glad that we had enough fans that wanted to come out and support us and give them an autograph session.”
Media sessions
Photo gallery
Photos by Matt Moreno:
How the Bruins looked
UCLA practices that were scored leading up to the showcase used a system that awarded one side a point for "winning a play."
