Even with a one-point halftime lead against Ohio State, UCLA head coach Mick Cronin knew his men’s basketball team was in trouble.

So, the 67-60 loss to the Buckeyes last Saturday wasn’t so much of a surprise as it was another reminder that his freshman-heavy roster isn’t suddenly growing up anytime soon. Everything from missed layups and free throws to an inability to again finish in the second half of a tight game doomed the Bruins.

“It comes back to getcha,” Cronin told reporters after the neutral site contest in Atlanta.

“We played good enough to win. The problem was…they should be up 10 at half and they’re up one. That’s a problem.”