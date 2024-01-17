A seven-point possession as part of an undisciplined second half from Arizona State helped the UCLA men’s basketball team erase a 15-point deficit Wednesday and escape with a 68-66 win at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Ariz.

The Bruins (8-10, 3-4 Pac-12), who have won back-to-back games, benefited from four technical fouls against the Sun Devils (10-7, 4-2 Pac-12). All four technicals occurred over the final 10 minutes, 10 seconds, with the first two assessed while UCLA trailed 49-43.

The Bruins also overcame the disqualification of Adem Bona, who made a career-high seven blocked shots before fouling out with the game tied 60-60 at the 2:42 mark.

“I’m trying to be like a team player,” Bona said. “You know, trying to do everything I can do to help my team win.”

However, after the foul ASU’s Bryant Selebangue missed the front end of a 1-and-1 at the free-throw line and compounded the issues by fouling UCLA freshman guard Sebastian Mack on a drive and picking up a technical foul after the play.

Mack missed both free throws, but Lazar Stefanovic, who scored a game-high 18 points, converted both technical foul shots to pull in front 62-60.

Frankie Collins, who scored 16 points to share ASU team-high honors with Adam Miller, answered with a wild 3-pointer to give the Sun Devils their final lead 63-62 at the 2:04 mark.

Mack, who scored all 11 of his points in the second half, countered with a pair of layups sandwiched between a steal on defense to ignite UCLA’s final push.

“There’s no give-up,” Bruins head coach Mick Cronin said. “I’m not allowing that — there’s never going to be give-up.”

Added Mack: “We’ve been in practice, working hard, you know, trying to get over that hump and I feel like tonight we did that. You know, I started off really slow but, I mean, I just kept working, you know, listening to what coach say. He got on me a little bit, but I know it’s all out of love. So that’s why he told me ‘just keep playing.’

“Just listening, focusing on what coach was saying and applying the game plan to the game.”

Trailing 68-65 with two seconds left, ASU never got a potential game-tying 3-pointer off as Alonzo Gaffney was fouled by UCLA reserve Will McClendon.