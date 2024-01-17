UCLA takes advantage of Arizona State meltdown in second-half comeback
A seven-point possession as part of an undisciplined second half from Arizona State helped the UCLA men’s basketball team erase a 15-point deficit Wednesday and escape with a 68-66 win at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Ariz.
The Bruins (8-10, 3-4 Pac-12), who have won back-to-back games, benefited from four technical fouls against the Sun Devils (10-7, 4-2 Pac-12). All four technicals occurred over the final 10 minutes, 10 seconds, with the first two assessed while UCLA trailed 49-43.
The Bruins also overcame the disqualification of Adem Bona, who made a career-high seven blocked shots before fouling out with the game tied 60-60 at the 2:42 mark.
“I’m trying to be like a team player,” Bona said. “You know, trying to do everything I can do to help my team win.”
However, after the foul ASU’s Bryant Selebangue missed the front end of a 1-and-1 at the free-throw line and compounded the issues by fouling UCLA freshman guard Sebastian Mack on a drive and picking up a technical foul after the play.
Mack missed both free throws, but Lazar Stefanovic, who scored a game-high 18 points, converted both technical foul shots to pull in front 62-60.
Frankie Collins, who scored 16 points to share ASU team-high honors with Adam Miller, answered with a wild 3-pointer to give the Sun Devils their final lead 63-62 at the 2:04 mark.
Mack, who scored all 11 of his points in the second half, countered with a pair of layups sandwiched between a steal on defense to ignite UCLA’s final push.
“There’s no give-up,” Bruins head coach Mick Cronin said. “I’m not allowing that — there’s never going to be give-up.”
Added Mack: “We’ve been in practice, working hard, you know, trying to get over that hump and I feel like tonight we did that. You know, I started off really slow but, I mean, I just kept working, you know, listening to what coach say. He got on me a little bit, but I know it’s all out of love. So that’s why he told me ‘just keep playing.’
“Just listening, focusing on what coach was saying and applying the game plan to the game.”
Trailing 68-65 with two seconds left, ASU never got a potential game-tying 3-pointer off as Alonzo Gaffney was fouled by UCLA reserve Will McClendon.
Turning point of the game
The Bruins trailed 36-23 at halftime after allowing six 3-pointers and forcing just one turnover over the first 20 minutes.
The Sun Devils maintained their double-digit advantage through the first seven minutes of the second half until UCLA got a 3-pointer from Stefanovic to pull within 47-38 with 12:41 to play.
Defensively, the Bruins also continued to be led by Bona, who set his new career high within the early second-half stretch.
With 10:10 remaining, Stefanovic was then fouled on a drive to the basket that was later upgraded to a flagrant on Miller. During the brief stoppage, ASU’s Shawn Phillips Jr. was then assessed a double technical foul and ejected while Bona received his own technical.
Stefanovic made the ensuing four free throws and, on the retained possession, McClendon knocked down a go-ahead 3-pointer — the Bruins’ first lead of the game — to pull in front 50-49 with 10:08 to play.
From there, the intensity picked up as both teams went back and forth.
Leading 52-49, Bona picked up his fourth foul on a Jose Perez made layup at the 7:27 mark. He was unable to make the free throw.
However, a Collins 3-pointer gave the Sun Devils the lead back at 56-54 with 5:32 left.
Leading 60-56 and heading into a media timeout with 3:50 to play following a foul against Mack, ASU’s Jamiya Neal was assessed a technical foul. Stefanovic split the technical foul shots and Mack did the same on his free throws to cut the deficit to 60-58.
Following a defensive stop, Mack then converted an off-balance layup to tie the game 60-60 with 3:18 left to set the stage for the wild finish.
UCLA standout on offense: Forward Brandon Williams
While Bona was always going to be in the offensive plans, the Bruins got a spark off the bench from Williams.
His work on the offensive glass helped the Bruins clean up the deficiencies in the area through one half and gave the Bruins another unexpected scoring option.
Williams finished with 13 points.
UCLA standout on defense: Forward/center Adem Bona
Bona was locked in from the start, recording four first-half blocks.
UCLA play of the game
No sequence was bigger than Mack’s steal and coast-to-coast layup inside the final minute to help UCLA build on its slim lead:
Why UCLA won
Bruins shot 54.2% (13 of 24) from the field and 16 of 21 from the free-throw line in the second half. UCLA split its only two first-half attempts at the line.
UCLA also got after it on the offensive glass in the second half, outrebounding ASU 6-3 on that end after being minus-four in that department in the first half.
But it also wouldn’t have been possible with ASU’s meltdown, which included clear jawing from Selebangue following a foul on Mack with 2:29 to play.