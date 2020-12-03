UCLA Takes Care Of Seattle, 78-52
In the first 15-minutes plus, Seattle (3-2) gave UCLA (2-1) all they could handle. With the score tied at 29-29, the Bruins, with 4:20 left in the first half, started to play defense The Michael Pr...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news