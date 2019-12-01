News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-01 12:14:32 -0600') }} basketball Edit

UCLA To Host San Jose State

David Singleton found hit three-ball stroke in Hawai'i.
David Singleton found hit three-ball stroke in Hawai'i. (UCLABruins.com David Turk Photo)
Rick Kimbrel • BruinBlitz
Publisher

UCLA (5-3) returns home after playing in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational where they went 1-2 and resume their out of conference slate against San Jose State (3-4).The Bruins and the Spartans have pl...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}