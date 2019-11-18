News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-18 08:42:46 -0600') }} basketball Edit

UCLA To Host SUU

UCLA's Cody Riley going to the rack.
UCLA's Cody Riley going to the rack. (UCLABruins.com)
Rick Kimbrel • BruinBlitz
Publisher

UCLA (3-0) will host Southern Utah (2-1) as a part of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational Mainland slate. The tipoff is scheduled for 8:00 PM PST at Pauley Pavilion.You better not sleep on SUU as the Th...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}