As programs around the country have started to begin spring practices, the UCLA football program announced Friday that the Bruins will open camp April 4.

It will be the first of 15 spring practices at Spaulding Field, with each one open to the public for viewing from atop parking structure 8 near the Wasserman Football Center. Campus parking must be purchased to park at the structure.

The Bruins will practice for approximately two hours every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday in April and will close camp with a Monday, Wednesday and Friday session in the first week of May. Practices are scheduled for 9 a.m., with dates and times subject to change.

UCLA is expected to have a different feel this spring, with the starting quarterback job open for the first time since 2018.

Looking to replace the program’s all-time passing leader, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, the Bruins will have a position battle that includes five-star freshman quarterback and early enrollee Dante Moore, last year’s backup Ethan Garbers, Kent State transfer Colin Schlee and redshirt freshman Justyn Martin.

The Bruins will also have a new leader on defense, with newly hired coordinator D’Anton Lynn debuting in his first camp since leaving his safeties coach position with the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens.

Lynn, the son of former Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn, is taking over the defense after last season’s coordinator Bill McGovern was re-assigned as the program’s director of football administration.

Among the new additions on defense are California transfer linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo, who had 91 tackles as a sophomore for the Golden Bears last season.

Also among the 15 transfers are receiver J.Michael Sturdivant (Cal) and running back Carson Steele (Ball State).

Steele and sophomore T.J. Harden are expected to give the Bruins a viable 1-2 punch in the backfield to offset the loss of All-American Zach Charbonnet, who declared for the NFL draft.