UCLA will play on consecutive Friday nights in November as part of the primetime FOX College Football Friday slate, the network announced Wednesday.

The Bruins will host Big Ten Conference runner-up Iowa on Nov. 8 and travel to national runner-up Washington the following week. Both games are scheduled for 6 p.m. PT kickoffs.

Both games were initially scheduled to play on the traditional Saturday of each week. The changes are part of the expanded Big Ten network package.