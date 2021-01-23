UCLA To Play Stanford
If all goes as scheduled, UCLA (12-2, 8-0 Pac-12) will be looking for their eighth straight victory against Stanford (8-5, 4-3 Pac-12) when the game tipoffs at 2:00 PM PST on Saturday, January 23.T...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news