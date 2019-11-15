News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-15 10:04:25 -0600') }} basketball Edit

UCLA To Welcome UNLV

Rick Kimbrel • BruinBlitz
Publisher

UCLA (2-0) played their best half of basketball in the second stanza against UCSB and won the game in convincing fashion. The Bruins were able amp up the intensity on defense that helped them creat...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}