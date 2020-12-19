UCLA Travels To Play No. 20 Ohio State
UCLA (5-1) once again saw their contest against Long Beach State (1-2) canceled. The one thing that was certain after that bit of bad news was the Bruins were heading east to Cleveland to play in t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news