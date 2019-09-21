News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-21 12:17:15 -0500') }} football Edit

UCLA Travels To Pullman In Search For Victory No. 1

Rick Kimbrel • BruinBlitz
Publisher

There is no time like the present for UCLA (0-3, 0-0 Pac 12) to turn their season around as the Bruins kickoff the conference play against undefeated and No. 19 ranked Washington State (3-0) in Pul...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}