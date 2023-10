UCLA wide receiver J.Michael Sturdivant did his best earlier in the week to downplay the expected Homecoming crowd that packed the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

By the time the start of the second quarter rolled around Saturday, the announced attendance of 71,343 fans had completely settled in to watch the now-No. 20-ranked Bruins overcome a shaky start and put away Colorado late, 28-16.

It was the largest crowd of the Chip Kelly era, in its sixth year, but also the biggest one to watch a Pac-12 contest this season.