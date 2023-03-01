When former UCLA head coach Ben Howland stopped by men’s basketball practice earlier this season, he told the seniors about the importance of securing a No. 1 NCAA tournament seed in the West Region.

“He was pounding it to those guys,” Bruins head coach Mick Cronin recalled before Wednesday’s practice. “They’ve been focused on that. I told them: To do it, you’re going to have to win the Pac-12.”

During Howland’s time, the Bruins went to three consecutive Final Fours from 2006-08 and secured the region’s 2 seed the first two times before earning the top seed in 2008.

While the upperclassmen on this year’s team, currently in line for a No. 2 seed, have experienced one Final Four, they did so under the rarest of circumstances in 2021.