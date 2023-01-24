With a 20-game sample size, the eighth-ranked UCLA men’s basketball team has the look of a squad that can run opponents out of the building with a stingy press defense and transition baskets.

Lately, however, those fastbreak opportunities have been harder to come by as the Bruins have struggled to make shots in the halfcourt offense.

“Can’t score, can’t press,” Cronin said before Tuesday’s practice, three days removed from a 58-52 loss at now-No. 6 Arizona that dropped UCLA three spots in the latest Associated Top 25.

In the contest, the Bruins were outscored by the Wildcats in fastbreak points, 15-10. UCLA is 3-3 when outscored in that category, with three of the occurrences coming since the start of the new year.

Part of those issues can be attributed to the lack of consistent disruption in the passing lanes. UCLA had just six first-half deflections and struggled to create pressure until the final five minutes, when the Wildcats turned the ball over five times in that span. The Bruins trimmed a 13-point deficit down to four but ran out of time, as the charge was simply too late.