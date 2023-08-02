UCLA fifth-year senior Kam Brown and the rest of the Bruins wide receivers found themselves in an interesting position this offseason.

Since the spring, it’s been clear UCLA head coach Chip Kelly is in no rush to name a starting quarterback. That likely will not change until he absolutely has to do so leading up to the Sept. 2 season opener against Coastal Carolina — or, he could theoretically just roll out a starter on the first offensive drive as his official announcement.

Returning redshirt junior backup Ethan Garbers and freshman Dante Moore, a five-star recruit in the 2023 class, are the headliners in an open quarterback competition to succeed UCLA all-time leading passer Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Also in the group are Kent State transfer Collin Schee, redshirt freshman Justyn Martin, fifth-year senior Chase Griffin and freshman Luke Duncan. Garbers and Moore looked a cut above the others in the spring.

Still, Brown, who met with the media Wednesday after the Bruins’ first practice of fall camp, said he and his fellow receivers want to make sure they’re comfortable catching passes from every quarterback. An injury here, or a quarterback change out of necessity there could come up in the course of a long season.

“It’s not like, oh, we’re going to do a million reps with just this guy,” Brown said. “No, everybody is going with everybody so we’re all well prepared.”