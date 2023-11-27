UCLA had a pair of senior wide receivers enter the transfer portal on Monday: Kam Brown and Keegan Jones.

Starting with Brown, he played two seasons at Texas A&M before transferring to UCLA, where he has spent the past three seasons. For his career, Brown has 61 receptions for 846 yards and six touchdowns. In nine games played with the Bruins this past season, Brown had 13 receptions for 163 yards and one touchdown. His most productive season was 2022 in which he played in all 13 games while having 24 receptions for 362 yards and three touchdowns.

Out of high school, Brown was rated as a 4-star recruit with a Rivals rating of 5.8 in the 2019 class. He committed to Texas A&M over UCLA, Duke, Baylor, Georgia, Michigan, Ole Miss, Illinois, and many other quality programs. He didn’t do much at Texas A&M but blossomed into a solid receiver at UCLA.

As for Jones, he played his entire career at UCLA, committing to the Bruins as a 2-star recruit with a Rivals rating of 5.2 in the 2018 class. The other power five schools who offered him were Baylor and Michigan.

During his time at UCLA, Jones was used almost more as a running back than a wide receiver. He totaled 128 carries for 611 yards and five touchdowns while having 34 receptions for 373 yards and four touchdowns. He also was used a bit in the kick return game with 16 returns for 281 yards.

In 12 games played this past season, Jones had 14 rushing attempts for 152 yards and two touchdowns while having eight receptions for 77 yards. He also had four returns for 78 yards.

Like Brown, Jones’ most productive season at UCLA came in 2022. In 12 games played, he had 73 rushing attempts for 320 yards and two touchdowns while having 21 receptions for 237 yards and three touchdowns. As a kick returner, he had eight returns for 149 yards.

Both Brown and Jones have something to offer whatever programs they end up at. Brown is a traditional wide receiver while Jones is more of a jack-of-all-trades type that can be used in the running, receiving, and return game. Schools looking for a traditional wide out should give Brown a serious look while anybody looking for help in multiple areas might like adding Jones because of his versatility.